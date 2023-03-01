Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Overstock.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $19.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.98 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 3.40. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

