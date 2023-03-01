Oxen Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $236,815.83 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,469.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00413668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00089321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00643995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.00566015 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00175810 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,109,780 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.