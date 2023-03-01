Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.80

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.80 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 53.49 ($0.65). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 55.35 ($0.67), with a volume of 1,891,720 shares trading hands.

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £429.40 million, a PE ratio of -2,745.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

Further Reading

