Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.42.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at $112,020,687.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Penumbra Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,322,000 after acquiring an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Penumbra by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth $35,076,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,206,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $259.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,333.17 and a beta of 0.50. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $274.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.