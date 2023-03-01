PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

PepperLime Health Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.73.

Institutional Trading of PepperLime Health Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

