Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.75

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.75 and traded as high as $25.34. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 87,716 shares trading hands.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

