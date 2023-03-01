Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.75

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.75 and traded as high as $25.34. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 87,716 shares trading hands.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.