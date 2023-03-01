PGT Innovations, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for PGT Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
PGT Innovations Trading Down 1.6 %
PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,355,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,355,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,200,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,300 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
