PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Shares Up 3.6%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

PhoneX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

PhoneX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of an online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates through its proprietary trading model, in which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary, and the platform partnership model, in which it enables suppliers to license its software via its subsidiary.

Recommended Stories

