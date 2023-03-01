PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 407,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 198,908 shares.The stock last traded at $51.42 and had previously closed at $51.36.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $85,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

