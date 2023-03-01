Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.36 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $71.29 million and approximately $101,072.16 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00186158 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

