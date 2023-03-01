PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $142.90 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00424266 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.03 or 0.28677563 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.