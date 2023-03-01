Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Playtika Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of Playtika stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 360,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Playtika has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $20.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika
In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTK. Macquarie lowered their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playtika (PLTK)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.