Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Playtika Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Playtika stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 360,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Playtika has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $20.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTK. Macquarie lowered their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

