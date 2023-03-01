Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $6.41 on Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $6.41 or 0.00027252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $5.80 billion and approximately $251.35 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,288,651,204 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

