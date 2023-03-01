Polymath Hits Market Capitalization of $182.62 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $182.62 million and approximately $254,385.13 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.00412747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017641 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19534958 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $410,406.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.