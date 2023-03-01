PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.42. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 91,142 shares.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $250.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

