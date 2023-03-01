PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.20

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.22.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$342.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.83.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.