Populous (PPT) Market Cap Achieves $4.71 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Populous has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $232,071.54 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

