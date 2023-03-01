Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider David Mh Matthews Sells 5,964 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,886 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $158,367.42.

On Tuesday, February 7th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,120 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $93,161.60.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. The company had a trading volume of 251,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,847. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

