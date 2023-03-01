Powerledger Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $107.21 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $107.21 million and approximately $144.53 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

