Presearch (PRE) Price Reaches $0.0616 on Exchanges

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and $148,981.99 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

