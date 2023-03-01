Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.86-6.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.96. Principal Financial Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.72-$6.91 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,868. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $79.18.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,105.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.