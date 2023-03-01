Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.93 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 976,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.10.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,358,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

