Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.93 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.32 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.25.
Progyny Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 976,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,358,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.