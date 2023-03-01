ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Up 2,920.0% in February

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 2,920.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ProtoKinetix Stock Performance
ProtoKinetix stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. ProtoKinetix has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
