Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in February

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,563. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

