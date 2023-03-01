Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in February

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pure Gold Mining Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,563. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile
