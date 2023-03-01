PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PureTech Health Trading Down 6.4 %

PRTC traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.