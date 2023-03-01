Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Puyi Stock Down 14.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puyi

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. The firm also offers financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services, and trust consulting services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

