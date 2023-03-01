Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pyxis Tankers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88.
Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
