Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.