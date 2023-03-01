Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RUTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

RUTH opened at $18.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $596.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

