Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Cut by Analyst

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Innospec stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

In related news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,444,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innospec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

