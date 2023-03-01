Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Raised by Cormark (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. SSR Mining has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $24.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $326,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

