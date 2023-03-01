Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Cut by Analyst

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RNW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.19.

RNW stock opened at C$11.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.63 and a 12 month high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

