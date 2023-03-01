Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Cut by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$200.25.

TSE FNV opened at C$174.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$187.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$177.60. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$151.08 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total value of C$1,148,791.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,959,791.46. In related news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 5,932 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.66, for a total value of C$1,148,791.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,831 shares in the company, valued at C$42,959,791.46. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.08%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

