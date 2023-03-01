Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Quantum-Si Trading Up 2.5 %

Quantum-Si stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.