Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Down 1%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.94. Approximately 6,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 93,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

QTRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark set a C$2.20 target price on Quarterhill in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$222.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

