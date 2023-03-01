Rarible Price Reaches $2.02 on Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00008631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $29.23 million and approximately $198,448.78 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rarible has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00424266 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.03 or 0.28677563 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

