RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives $666.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $666.00.
RTLLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €619.00 ($658.51) to €639.00 ($679.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €860.00 ($914.89) to €885.00 ($941.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($510.64) to €470.00 ($500.00) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $653.10 on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $420.00 and a 52-week high of $911.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $639.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.52.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.
