RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 312.37% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on RealReal to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 4,311,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,087. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

