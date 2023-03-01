Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/22/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/3/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %
SAGE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,055. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 162,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,715,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
