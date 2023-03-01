Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Sage Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2023 – Sage Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

SAGE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 105,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,055. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after buying an additional 162,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,715,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

