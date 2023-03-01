Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amplitude (AMPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL) recently:

2/17/2023 – Amplitude had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Amplitude had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Amplitude had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Amplitude had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Amplitude was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

1/11/2023 – Amplitude was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

1/4/2023 – Amplitude was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Amplitude Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. 730,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $326,261. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

