Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Criteo (CRTO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2023 – Criteo was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/17/2023 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2023 – Criteo was downgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

2/14/2023 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $27.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Criteo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,299 shares of company stock valued at $584,893. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

