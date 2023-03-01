Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the January 31st total of 792,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RELX. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.44) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,860 ($34.51) in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.94) to GBX 2,810 ($33.91) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Relx Stock Up 0.5 %

Relx Increases Dividend

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. 941,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,991. Relx has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

