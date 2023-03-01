Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 142.6% in February

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS RNECY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. 8,074,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,126. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

