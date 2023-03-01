Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

REPYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Repsol from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($17.87) to €16.50 ($17.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Repsol Increases Dividend

About Repsol

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.28. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

