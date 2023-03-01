Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,487,000 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

