REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. 108,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $696.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.38 million. Equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of REV Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.