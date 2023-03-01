Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.64.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

