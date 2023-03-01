Reviewing Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -273.34% -33.85% -23.08% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -6.49% -6.43%

Volatility and Risk

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 12 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Denali Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $55.70, indicating a potential upside of 105.16%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $48.66 million 75.78 -$290.58 million ($2.47) -10.99 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$4.24 million ($0.26) -11.54

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denali Therapeutics. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denali Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

