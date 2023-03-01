Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) – William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Up 0.9 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$83.48 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$65.83 and a 52 week high of C$94.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33. The company has a market cap of C$9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

