RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.33 EPS.
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Shares of RLJ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 257,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,465. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.
RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 320.00%.
Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
