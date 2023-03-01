RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.33 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. 257,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,465. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

