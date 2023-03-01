Robert Brian Mitchell Sells 38,000 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,101. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.93. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Globe Life by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Globe Life by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

